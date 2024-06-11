Sun Outshine Indiana Fever 89-72

UNCASVILLE, CT.—The Connecticut Sun hammered the Indiana Fever on their home court Monday night 89-72 to improve their record to 10-1 on the season.
The Sun have the best winning percentage in the WNBA. The loss drops the Fever’s record to 3-10.
The Sun took a 26-15 lead after the first quarter and coasted to victory from there. The Sun outrebounded the Fever 41-26. They also shot 47% from three-point range while the Fever made 38% of their three-pointers.
Dijonai Carrington led all scorers for the Sun with 22 points while making 7 of her 11 shots. She also had 6 rebounds and 3 assists.
Indiana’s Caitlin Clark was held to 10 points while making 3 of 8 shot attempts.
The Fever were led in scoring by Aliyah Boston with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
The Fever take on the 5-4 Atlanta Dream Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tipoff is at 7 pm.
