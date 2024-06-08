Listen Live
Sports

Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Left Off USA Basketball Roster

Published on June 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics

Source: Greg Fiume / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been left off the U.S. Olympic basketball national team roster, says the Athletic and several other media outlets.

No announcement about the roster has been made.

Clark was the WNBA’s Rookie of the Month during May. She has experience with USA basketball at a younger level, but she wasn’t able to make the national training camp in Cleveland after she was invited because she was leading Iowa to the Final Four. Clark was the NCAA’s Division I career scoring leader.

Team USA is expected to take five-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi for a sixth Olympics. She will be joined by Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner. It would be Griner’s first time playing internationally since she was detained in a Russian prison for 10 months in 2022. Griner said she would only play abroad for the U.S. Olympics.

The U.S. team will train for a few days in Phoenix in July. Then they head to London for an exhibition game against Germany before going to France.

The Americans will play Japan, Belgium and Germany in pool play at the Olympics.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years

Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics
John Herrick

Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Left Off USA Basketball Roster

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Donnie Burgess

Man Gets 70 Years for 2021 Indy Murder

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Murder-Suicide on Indy’s West Side Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close