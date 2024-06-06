Listen Live
Accused Cop Killer Found Dead in State Prison

Lee was facing charges of murder and attempted murder from an incident in August 2022.

Published on June 6, 2024

Phillip Lee mugshot

Source: Wayne County Jail/Indiana State Police / other

PENDLETON, Ind. — Phillip Lee, who was accused of murdering Richmond police officer Seara Burton, was found dead in his cell at Pendleton Correctional Facility early Thursday. Despite efforts to revive him, Lee couldn’t be saved.

The Indiana State Police, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Indiana Department of Correction are investigating Lee’s death. While there’s no suspicion of foul play for now, toxicology tests and an autopsy are pending.

Lee was facing charges of murder and attempted murder from an incident in August 2022. Burton was called in to assist with other officers after police found the presence of drugs on Lee’s moped.

Police say Lee pulled out a gun and shot and killed Burton and shot at other officers.

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

