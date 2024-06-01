Listen Live
Local

IMPD: Police Exchange Gunfire With Suspect in Downtown Indy, No Injuries Reported

Published on June 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis police say no one was injured when an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect in downtown Indy early Saturday morning.

Ofc. Tommy Thompson, a public information officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said that the shooting unfolded around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

IMPD officers were patrolling Georgia and Meridian streets downtown when they heard gunshots. They scouted the area to search for the person shooting and any possible victims.

Soon after, Thompson says they found a person and after engaging with them, an officer fired their weapon.

A short vehicle chase followed, eventually ending in the 800 block of North East Street, a mile-and-a-half away from the original scene. Two people were detained following the pursuit, police say. Officers also found a firearm at the scene, but didn’t give specifics on what type of firearm.

Thompson says there isn’t an ongoing threat to the area. No arrests have been made.

This is the seventh police shooting in Indianapolis this year, according to city data . It is also the fourth in the last month.

