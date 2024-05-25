Listen Live
How do Carb Day performances translate to Race Day?

Published on May 24, 2024

AUTO: MAY 18 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Qualifying

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Friday night, “Trackside” with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee aired one final time before the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on Sunday.

Or so we hope.

The forecast continues to look better the closer to Sunday we go, as Cavin and Lee talk about how the weather could impact the race.

But first they start Friday’s edition of “Trackside” debating how much stock we should put into Carb Day performances, both good and bad.

The three Team Penske drivers that are pacing Sunday’s race all struggled to turn fast times during Friday’s final practice session.

Scott McLaughlin, who earned the pole position with the fastest car during last weekend’s qualifying run, had the twentieth fastest lap on the day, while Will Power’s fastest lap ranked one spot below his teammate. In fact, reigning Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden turned the second slowest lap.

Meanwhile, Scott Dixon, Helio Castroneves and Pato O’Ward paced the rest of the field with the three fastest laps of the day.

This begs the question, how important are these Carb Day performances in regard to Race Day success?

Cavin and Lee discuss this in a full recap of Carb Day, plus, they give an in-depth preview of Sunday’s race.

Listen below!

