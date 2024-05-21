Jimmy Failla, FOX News Saturday Night Host Says “Everybody Needs To Calm Down” & Laugh!

Comedian and Fox Host Jimmy Failla is coming to the Hoosier state next month!

Just seven years ago, Failla was a cab driver in New York working on his stand-up routine at night. Today, you may recognize him from Fox News Saturday Night, from his standup special “State of the Union” on Amazon Prime, or from his many appearances on conservative talk shows like “Fox Business,” “Greg Gutfeld,” and “The Ingram Angle.”

Jimmy is now bringing his stand-up show, Everybody Needs To Calm Down to Indy! He told the Hammer and Nigel that the show is really about “it’s about a celebration of how screwed we all are in this moment and an invitation to laugh at it instead of getting mad at whoever you think is responsible for it.”

In a time of “if you don’t laugh you’ll cry,” Failla is just the guy to get you laughing (as you will be able to tell from our conversation with him.)

Catch his weekday show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla, which airs 12-3 EST Monday-Friday on Fox News Radio and on podcast platforms.

Better yet, catch Failla live in person on June 1st at Butler University Shelton Auditorium. Tickets here