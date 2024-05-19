Listen Live
Local

Section of US 41 to be Shut Down on Tuesday

Published on May 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

20th Edition Of The Harley-davidson Km0 Parade Kicks Off In Madrid

Source: Europa Press News / Getty

GIBSON COUNTY — The Indiana State Police are notifying travelers that sections of US 41 will be shut down on Tuesday to make way for motorcyclists who are traveling from California to Washington D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The group of several hundred is scheduled to stop at a Flying J Travel Center around 2:15 p.m. in Corydon, Indiana. They will be there for roughly 45 minutes before leaving around 3 o’clock. The locations effected have been provided by the ISP and are included below.

Approximate Times of Highway Closings (Times are subject to change).

Approximately 2:15 p.m. (CST) – Highways expected to be closed for no more than 15 minutes.

  • US 41 northbound will be closed just south of I-64 while motorcyclists exit I-64 east to US 41 north.

  • US 41 southbound lanes will be closed at Warrenton Road while motorcyclists turn west onto Warrenton Road to Flying J Travel Center.

Approximately 3:00 p.m. (CST) – Highways expected to be closed for no more than 15 minutes.

  • US 41 southbound lanes at Warrenton Road will be closed while motorcyclists exit Flying J Travel Center.
  • I-64 east just west of US 41 will be closed while motorcyclists enter I-64 east from US 41S.

 

If you are traveling in the area around that time you may want to plan accordingly and find an alternate route to your destination. Additionally, ISP say that if you wish to show support for the group traveling through, you are encouraged to find a safe place off the roadway. Parking along I-64 is prohibited.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - Other

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept
Producer Karl

84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

Scott McLaughlin during Indy 500 qualifying
Kurt Darling

Penskes Stare At The Pole, Four Others Stare At Being Bumped

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
WISH-TV

9-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Rural Indiana

2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever v New York Liberty 3 items
John Herrick

Indiana Fever Drop To 0-3 With Loss to Liberty

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close