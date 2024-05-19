Section of US 41 to be Shut Down on Tuesday

GIBSON COUNTY — The Indiana State Police are notifying travelers that sections of US 41 will be shut down on Tuesday to make way for motorcyclists who are traveling from California to Washington D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The group of several hundred is scheduled to stop at a Flying J Travel Center around 2:15 p.m. in Corydon, Indiana. They will be there for roughly 45 minutes before leaving around 3 o’clock. The locations effected have been provided by the ISP and are included below.

Approximate Times of Highway Closings (Times are subject to change).

Approximately 2:15 p.m. (CST) – Highways expected to be closed for no more than 15 minutes.

US 41 northbound will be closed just south of I-64 while motorcyclists exit I-64 east to US 41 north.

US 41 southbound lanes will be closed at Warrenton Road while motorcyclists turn west onto Warrenton Road to Flying J Travel Center.

Approximately 3:00 p.m. (CST) – Highways expected to be closed for no more than 15 minutes.

US 41 southbound lanes at Warrenton Road will be closed while motorcyclists exit Flying J Travel Center.

I-64 east just west of US 41 will be closed while motorcyclists enter I-64 east from US 41S.

If you are traveling in the area around that time you may want to plan accordingly and find an alternate route to your destination. Additionally, ISP say that if you wish to show support for the group traveling through, you are encouraged to find a safe place off the roadway. Parking along I-64 is prohibited.