Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they talk about Team Penske’s dominance in today’s practice, with defending 500 champion, Josef Newgarden, putting together the best mock four-lap average of 234.063 mph while Colton Herta was the fastest overall on top of the pylon with 234.974 mph. They recap what happened to rookie Nolan Siegel’s airborne crash that took him out early in the day. They also talk about the new setup for Santino Ferruci and how well Penske and McLaren look as Ganassi seems to struggle.

Later in the show, Kevin and Curt talk more about Kyle Larson during his time in practice so far in the 500, and his scenarios with his NASCAR schedule conflicting with their All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Then to wrap up another addition of the show, Kevin talks fast thoughts about the passing of Eddie Gossage, numerous engine changes, and the snake that met its unfortunate demise.

https://omny.fm/shows/trackside-podcast/kevin-and-curt-recap-fast-friday-and-preview-day-1

The post Penske Reigns Supreme on a Dominant Fast Friday appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Penske Reigns Supreme on a Dominant Fast Friday was originally published on 1075thefan.com