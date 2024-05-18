Listen Live
Sports

Penske Reigns Supreme on a Dominant Fast Friday

Published on May 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) practices for the...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they talk about Team Penske’s dominance in today’s practice, with defending 500 champion, Josef Newgarden, putting together the best mock four-lap average of 234.063 mph while Colton Herta was the fastest overall on top of the pylon with 234.974 mph. They recap what happened to rookie Nolan Siegel’s airborne crash that took him out early in the day. They also talk about the new setup for Santino Ferruci and how well Penske and McLaren look as Ganassi seems to struggle.  

Later in the show, Kevin and Curt talk more about Kyle Larson during his time in practice so far in the 500, and his scenarios with his NASCAR schedule conflicting with their All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. 

Then to wrap up another addition of the show, Kevin talks fast thoughts about the passing of Eddie Gossage, numerous engine changes, and the snake that met its unfortunate demise. 

https://omny.fm/shows/trackside-podcast/kevin-and-curt-recap-fast-friday-and-preview-day-1 

The post Penske Reigns Supreme on a Dominant Fast Friday appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Penske Reigns Supreme on a Dominant Fast Friday  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
university students at the campus
Casey Daniels

This Indiana town ranked as one of the best big cities for college

2024 PGA Championship - Round One
24/7 News

Scottie Scheffler Arrested Outside Valhalla, Faces Several Charges

Alyssa Ruklic and Ryan Kerns
Kurt Darling

Racing Fan Reunited With Missing Family Heirloom After Viral Social Media Post

Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept
Producer Karl

84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

Gavel and Scales of Justice
WISH-TV

Former Employee of Credit Union Sentenced to Federal Prison

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close