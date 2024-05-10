Listen Live
Local

IMPD: Man Found Dead on Vega Way, Police Investigating

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Tape

Source: Radio One / Radio One

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after officers got a disturbance call Friday afternoon…and found a dead man.

Police say they were called to Vega Way around 3:15 p.m. There, they found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, officers think the man had been in an argument, when that disagreement became physical. He was then knocked out, though it is not clear what caused his death.

One person of interest has been detained so far.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
NORWAY-OSLO-NORTHERN LIGHT
Kurt Darling

Hoosiers Could See The Northern Lights Tonight!

2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

An image of the Kroger logo.
Sascha Nixon

Kroger Offering Discount for ‘Senior Shoppers’ Wednesday

Purdue v Notre Dame
Producer Karl

Total lack of leadership by Eric Holcomb will be his legacy

View of Downtown Indianapolis skyline, Indiana looking east along train tracks
Staff

Indianapolis Rent Increases Put Pressure On Low & Middle Class

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close