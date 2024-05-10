Larry Bird Museum Set To Open In Terre Haute Later This Month

An Indiana sports legend is finally getting his own museum and Hoosiers won’t have to wait much longer to check it out.

The Larry Bird Museum at the Terre Haute Convention Center is set to open its doors on May 30 for VIPS and the public on May 31.

Organizers will hold a downtown event on May 30, including a Hoops Fest and a street fair. There will also be live music, food and family activities. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10:30.

If you attend, there is a chance that you will get to meet the man himself, as local leaders say Bird will be there for the museum’s opening. There will also be other special guests in attendance to commemorate the opening of the museum.

For the public opening, the public must reserve a time slot in advance through the museum’s website, which will be available soon.

Though originally from French Lick, the city of Terre Haute played an important role in Bird’s basketball career as he played for Indiana State University from 1976 to 1979.

Bird had been drafted sixth overall in the first round of the 1978 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics after his second year at Indiana State. However, he elected to stay in college and returned for the 1978-1979, leading the Sycamores to the 1979 NCAA Championship game against Earvin “Magic” Johnson and the Michigan State Spartans. He was the national college player of the year in 1979.

Bird entered the NBA for the 1979-80 season. Playing his entire career with the Celtics, his achievements included three NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, three regular-season MVP awards and 12 NBA all-star team appearances.

He played on the 1992 Olympic basketball team, AKA the “Dream Team” before announcing his retirement.

Later, as a coach and executive with the Pacers, his honors included NBA Coach of the Year in 1998, NBA All-Star Game head coach (1998) and NBA Executive of the Year (2012).