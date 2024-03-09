Three Hurt in Downtown Hit-and-Run

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after three people were hurt in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to Massachusetts and College avenues around 2 a.m., where they believe three people had been hit by a car. The three were taken to the hospital, with two in stable condition and one in critical condition.
At this time, IMPD believes the victims were standing on the southwest corner of the intersection when they were hit. Police are still searching for suspects, or the car that was involved.
