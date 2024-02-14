Pets in Hamilton County Receive Valentine’s Day Gifts

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Instead of gifting chocolates and candies, organizations in Hamilton County provided baskets to pets in need.

Dogs and cats at the Humane Society for Hamilton County received $20,000-worth of supplies in time for Valentine’s Day, thanks to Physicians for Wishes and Pet Supplies Plus.

Physicians for Wishes is run by Dr. Gregory Taylor, an E.R. doctor and Air Force flight surgeon. Taylor’s organization primarily works to support people with critical illnesses.

According to a YouTube video, the items given to the Humane Society helped 231 dogs and 209 cats. Gift bags and baskets included treats, toys, moist food, and more.

The doctor notes that he got the idea to help pets from actor Eric Winter. Watch the full video here.

Taylor says this was the “largest Valentine’s Day donation to a no-kill animal shelter” in Indiana. But, he isn’t finished. He plans to “take this to the next level” next year.

If you would like to support the Humane Society for Hamilton County, or are considering adopting a pet of your own, click here.

Support Physicians for Wishes here.