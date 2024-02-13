Indiana State Museum Offers Free Presidents’ Day Admission

STATEWIDE — This Presidents’ Day, you and your family are encouraged to visit the Indiana State Museum or one of its Historic Sites.

The museum announced that most of its locations around the state will be offering free admission Monday, in honor of the holiday. These sites include:

Angel Mounds (Evansville)

Corydon Capitol (Corydon)

Culbertson Mansion (New Albany)

Lanier Mansion (Madison)

Levi & Catharine Coffin House (Fountain City)

Limberlost (Geneva)

New Harmony (New Harmony)

T.C. Steele (Nashville)

Vincennes (Vincennes).

At the various sites, you can learn about U.S. Presidents, enjoy artwork, and more. Tour guides will take you through the Levi & Catharine Coffin House, which was once a stop on the Underground Railroad.

Your family members may also enjoy “Presidents’ Day with Abe Lincoln” at the Coffin House, though you will have to buy tickets for this performance. The show will allow you to meet the 16th President and hear some of his speeches.

If you would like to visit this coming holiday, head to the location(s) of your choice between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday. Register for tours and learn more at indianamuseum.org.

