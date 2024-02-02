Pacers Collapse In Fourth Quarter, Lose 109-105 to Knicks

(BOSTON, MA.) – After leading through the first three quarters, the Indiana Pacers (27-22) get outscored 30-21 in the fourth quarter as the New York Knicks (32-17) win 109-105.

FIRST QUARTER:

Typically, the New York Knicks are a team that controls the pace of the game against their opponent, but without OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Quintin Grimes, the Indiana Pacers controlled the pace early. They jumped out to a quick 20-13 lead in five minutes of play. Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, and Pascal Siakam were all knocking down shots. Donte DiVincenzo was the only Knickerbocker that had it going early before Jalen Brunson closed the quarter scoring six of their final eight. DiVincenzo led all scorers with 13 first quarter points followed by Siakam and Nesmith with 10 points each. The largest lead for Indiana was twelve points but led 36-26 after the first.

SECOND QUARTER:

Indiana was able to stay in control for the first half of the second quarter. After extending their lead to end the first quarter, the continued stretching it in the second quarter. Nearly five minutes elapsed in the second quarter and they had a game high fifteen point lead. New York would cut it down to single digits for a little bit before Indiana received a couple baskets from Myles Turner and Ben Sheppard to go ahead by fourteen with 3:40 left. New York then went on a 10-3 surge to cut their deficit to 58-51 at intermission. Brunson led all scorers with 21 points followed by Nesmith with 17 points. At halftime, Ne York was 3/15 from downtown.

THIRD QUARTER:

After scoring just 22 points in the second quarter, Indiana’s offense was able to pick up a little bit. They ended up scoring 26 points in the third, but New York outscored them by a basket. Rick Carlisle’s team opened the half with Tyrese Haliburton scoring their first seven points to go back up double digits. The pesky Knicks wouldn’t quit because of Brunson and their tenacious rebounding. They methodically cut the deficit down to two possessions with seven minutes to go. New York would cut the deficit to four points on three different occasions but couldn’t overcome the hurdle until Miles McBride converted a layup with 14.8 seconds left to make it 82-79. Siakam ran down the floor and made a layup to give Indiana an 84-79 lead after three quarters. Brunson continued to lead all scorers with 29 points followed by Nesmith with 17 points.

FOURTH QUARTER:

The wheels just completely fell off the car for the Pacers in the final twelve minutes. It started out fine because they were able to go back up by eight points following a Jalen Smith three to begin the quarter. New York then went on a 12-2 burst to take a 97-91 lead with 4:15 to go. The run for the Knicks took five minutes of game time. Smith would burry another three to cut it in half. The Pacers would take a 100-99 lead after Brunson turned the ball over for Smith to dunk it immediately. NYK took a timeout to regroup and went on an 8-0 run to go back up seven with six seconds left. Indiana loses 109-105.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson (40p, 5r, and 1a), Isaiah Hartenstein (12p, 19r, 6a), Precious Achiuwa (12p, 16r, 4s, 2b), Donte DiVincenzo (20p), and Miles McBride (16p). For Indiana, Jalen Smith (20p and 9r), Pascal Siakam (18p, 7r, 5a), and Aaron Nesmith (17p and 6r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

NOTES: Pacers are now 0-12 when scoring 110 points or less. NYK’s 39.8% is the lowest field goal percentage an opponent has shot against Indiana this season. Jalen Brunson has scored 40+ points in 5 games this season. Jalen Smith’s 20 points are a season high 4th time in his career scoring 20+ (23 career high). Aaron Nesmith went scoreless in the second half (0/5 FG & 0/2 on threes). Pacers were out-rebounded in the second half 35-16. NYK single handedly outrebounded them exclusively on the offensive end with 17 second half offensive rebounds. Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton, and Buddy Hield didn’t record a rebound. Precious Achiuwa had 11 second half rebounds & Isaiah Hartenstein had 12 second half rebounds. In the 4th quarter, the Knicks had 20 rebounds meanwhile the Pacers only had 7 rebounds. In the second half, the Pacers only got to the FT line twice compared to 13 times for the Knicks.

NEXT UP: The Pacers are back in action Friday night after getting a flight back home to take on the Sacramento Kings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 2-7 on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating Phoenix last week. Tip-off is slated for 7:30pm with the Kroger Pregame Show starting at 7pm with Pat Boylan on 93.5/107.5 The Fan.

