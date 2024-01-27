Police Help Rescue Camels, Zebras on I-69

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Zebras and camels may be an unexpected sight along I-69, but you might have been able to see some if you had been on the highway early Saturday morning.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted a message, asking drivers to avoid the road near mile-marker 264. The highway’s northbound lanes were closed at the time, as a semi had been transporting animals when it caught fire.
Thankfully, the “furry friends” were okay. In images uploaded to Facebook by the Sheriff’s Office, police appeared to be having fun, as they smiled in the presence of the creatures they were able to rescue “safely.”
The northbound lanes eventually reopened. It is not yet clear why the semi caught fire.
