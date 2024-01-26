Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin

President Biden took his incoherent campaign to Wisconsin yesterday mumbling about the Great Lakes and then raving about the 14 million new jobs his administration has supposedly created, while only creating 169 jobs in the state he was visiting.

We laugh, but it’s frightening because he’s the President of the United States. Tony Katz explains:

None of this makes him look good. None of this makes Biden look like a guy who’s of the people, or spry, or with it. We go back to those numbers and his approval is 33%. This doesn’t make it go to 34%. There’s nothing to approve of. As a person, you got to start accepting that the approval has nothing to do with policy, it’s the guy! The guy as a person, is not what the people accept, it’s not what the people approve of. And I’ll say it again, he’s going to be replaced.

Listen to the discussion here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.