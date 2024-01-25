Major Fire at Indy East Side Building, Damages Two Businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy firefighters say a large building on the city’s east side caught on Thursday, causing extensive damage to two businesses.

The fire happened shortly after 3:00 a.m. in the 8500 block of East 30th Street, near North Post Road.

“There were no workers inside the building when the fire happened,” said Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith. “One side of the building is a motor company, and the other is a sign company.”

Hundreds of firefighters were at the scene. IFD says it was a two-alarm fire made more difficult by the flammable liquids inside the businesses.

“Liquids or materials that would be used in an engine manufacturing place would be inside, so we had to contend with that,” added Reith.

Crews remained on the scene into the late morning Thursday morning, and East 30th Street is expected to remain blocked for an extended period.