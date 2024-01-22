Five Children Die in South Bend House Fire

SOUTH BEND, IND — Five children died in a Sunday evening house fire on North LaPorte Avenue in South Bend. Firefighters arrived after 6 p.m. to find the fire consuming the first and second floors. They rescued six trapped individuals from the second story.

One adult escaped with minor injuries. One firefighter was injured when he fell through the second-story floor. He was released from the hospital and is expected to recover fully.

This story is developing and will updated soon.