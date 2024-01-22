The Doobie Brothers to Perform at Ruoff Music Center in 2024

NOBLESVILLE — Classic Rock legends the Doobie Brothers will be making a stop in Noblesville on their 2024 Tour. The band announced on Monday that they would be at the Ruoff Music Center on August 17th.

The tour will stop at 38 cities and feature all three of the bands lead singers from over the years. Those being the original two in Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnston, as well as Michael McDonald who joined the group in 1975. McDonald had toured off and on with the group since leaving in 1982. He has been with this lineup since 2019. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be supported by fellow inductee Steve Winwood on this tour.

The Doobie Brothers played twice in Indiana last year once at the TCU Ampitheater in Indianapolis and again in Fort Wayne at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Tickets for their 2024 Tour go on sale Friday, January 26th at 10:00 a.m.