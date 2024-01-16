Donald Trump Dominates In Iowa, Wins Republican Caucuses

As expected, former president Donald Trump swept the Iowa caucuses on Monday and left his opponents in the dust.

Trump secured a commanding win in the Iowa GOP caucuses, more than doubling the 24% support he received in 2016. His 30 point win was the largest for a contested presidential caucus in modern Iowa history, exceeding Bob Dole’s nearly 13-percentage-point victory in 1988.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis edged out former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley for second place. Finishing as runner-up was much needed for DeSantis, who visited every county and invested significant time and resources in Iowa.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy did not do so well, finishing far behind with single-digit support. This led to Ramaswamy announcing that he was dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump.

The results left Trump with an even more secure grip on the GOP nomination. Even though DeSantis and Haley did fairly well, it is still highly doubtful that either candidate will be able to contend with Trump from here on out.

In his victory speech, Trump offered a message of unity for the American people.

“We want to come together, whether it’s Republican or Democrat or liberal or conservative,” he said. “We’re going to come together. It’s going to happen soon.”