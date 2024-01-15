Fort Wayne Woman Killed in Hot Air Balloon Accident

FORT WAYNE, IND — A Fort Wayne woman, Katie Bartrom, 28, is among four individuals killed in a hot-air balloon crash north of Eloy, Arizona, early Sunday. One person is in critical condition. The incident, around 7:50 a.m. near Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road, is under investigation by the NTSB and FAA.
The Eloy Police Department says the balloon carried eight skydivers and five non-skydivers. One person died at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital where they died.
One person remains in critical condition at a Phoenix-area trauma center.
“We are working closely with federal agencies, including the NTSB and FAA, to investigate the cause of this tragic event. While we continue our efforts, we ask for your thoughts and support for the families and loved ones affected during this difficult time,” the Eloy Police Department said in a statement.
