Woman Found Dead in Woods Behind Fort Wayne Kroger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the woods Wednesday.
Officers say they found the woman in the woods near the Kroger Marketplace on East Dupont Road. Someone had called them after finding her “unconscious.”
At this time, it is not entirely clear how she got to the woods, but police do not believe foul play was involved.
More information should be released in the near future by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
