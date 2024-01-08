Rokita Criticizes Disciplinary Commission’s Handling of Abortion Comments

INDIANAPOLIS –– Indiana Attorney Todd Rokita says the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission is politicizing a story that involves comments made about a doctor who performed an abortion on a child.
Rokita discussed a committee’s request to release the terms of a confidential agreement made in November after admitting to misconduct about a doctor. He joined Tony Katz and the Morning News on Monday.
“We are not talking about me being drunk or groping women,” he told Katz. “We are not talking stealing client’s money. We are talking about those things you do get your license suspended for.”
In June 2022, Dr. Caitlin Bernard performed a controversial abortion, gaining national attention after mentioning it to the Indianapolis Star with limited details. In July of the same year, Rokita, speaking to Fox News’ Jesse Watters, accused Bernard of being an “abortion activist acting as a doctor — with a history of failing to report.”
“This was about 16 words a year and a half ago that the left, political opponents and the media want to keep bringing up,” he added.
Rokita admitted to two violations and accepted responsibility in a sworn affidavit. The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission dismissed a third charge as part of an agreement.
“This is a commission that’s not elected by anybody and here they are inserting themselves in news cycles and to me that far from being the arbiters of truth,” he added.
