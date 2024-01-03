Man Convicted for Killing Ft. Wayne Mom & Her Kids Will Appeal His Sentence

INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember the 2021 killings of Sarah Zent and her three children in Fort Wayne. The man responsible is now appealing his conviction to the Indiana Supreme Court.
Cohen Hancz-Barron strangled and stabbed Sarah Zent back in May of 2021. He also killed her three children: Carter, 5; Ashton, 3; and Aubree, 2. Their bodies were found on their mother’s bed.
Hancz-Barron went on the run and was caught in Lafayette.
Hancz-Barron was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.
He’s appealing his conviction to the Indiana Supreme Court on January 18th, 2024.
The hearing is set for 9 o’clock in the morning. Later that day, the state’s high court will also hear a case involving Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen.
