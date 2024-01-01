WATCH: Police Chase Ends with Collision in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, IND — A U-Haul truck involved in a police pursuit crashed in Franklin after being used in a robbery at a Target store. Franklin Police, alerted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, located the truck at a gas station.

The driver fled, leading officers on a chase through I-65, King Street, and Northwood Elementary School’s grounds. The pursuit continued on US 31, where the truck collided with multiple cars before getting stuck at the Jefferson Street intersection.

The suspect, Troy Bradford Jr., tried to escape on foot, but officers apprehended him behind a CVS pharmacy. Bradford Jr. was found to have used an airsoft pistol in the Target robbery.

He faces charges including attempted robbery, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Despite the dramatic incident, no injuries were reported among officers or civilians. A video capturing the event has gained widespread online attention.