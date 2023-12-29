Woman’s Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman found dead on the roof of a popular bar on the south side of downtown Indy.
Detectives say workers at the Slippery Noodle were called by someone on a passing train at around 6:30 Thursday evening, who saw someone on the roof.
Police came and said it was a woman who was half-naked and dead.
They think she’d been up there for at least a day. It’s not clear who she is or how she died, just yet.
