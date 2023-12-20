IMPD: Two Men Arrested, Illegally Obtained Guns Off the Street on Indy’s Southeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–Two arrests were made and illegally obtained guns were confiscated. That’s what the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says happened on the southeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.

IMPD Southeast middle shift officers were following up on information that they got about a possible fugitive named Kevion Noel (age 20) at a home on Cruft Street. That is in between Troy Avenue and East Raymond Street. They were also concerned that he may be armed with a gun.

“They conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from officers. There was a brief vehicle pursuit and a foot pursuit. This resulted in locating one subject who had a backpack that contained two handguns, one that had a machine gun conversion device,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley.

They tried to stop the car near Shelby Street and Albany Street. It eventually ended up near Nelson Street and Dietz Street. At that point, Foley says the driver of the car, 19-year-old Jamar Williams, got out of the car, jumped a fence, and dropped the backpack he was holding. Police found the handgun with the machine gun conversion device and extended magazine, a second handgun with an extended magazine, marijuana, and scales. There was also a black rilfe in the driver’s seat. Williams was arrested.

Noel was eventually found in the driver seat of another car and arrested. He was arrested on Cruft Street. There was a handgun under the driver’s seat of that car. That also had a machine gun conversion device attached to it. There were also scales and marijuana in that car.

“Machine gun conversion devices, in particular, are extremely dangerous for our community because they allow individuals to fire a large amount of rounds in a short period of time and they make the guns difficult to control,” said Foley.

Noel was arrested for his warrant and additional charges of possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and dealing marijuana.

Williams was arrested for resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement by fleeing, possession of a machine gun, and dealing marijuana.

You can hear the full interview with Foley below.