December 15th is the most ‘sexless’ day of the Year

It’s not only cold outside in December, but also inside according to people that follow these kinds of things. Casey Daniels and guest cohost Brad Klopfenstein tackled the topic to end the show today.
Marvin Gaye to change the mood:
Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:
Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
Colts Wide Receiver Alec Pierce joins the Company
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting