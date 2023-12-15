Listen Live
December 15th is the most ‘sexless’ day of the Year

It's not only cold outside

It’s not only cold outside in December, but also inside according to people that follow these kinds of things. Casey Daniels and guest cohost Brad Klopfenstein tackled the topic to end the show today. 

 

 

 

