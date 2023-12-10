Record Money Raised in 2023 Radiothon

INDIANAPOLIS — During the station’s 29th time hosting the WIBC Radiothon, you helped The Salvation Army of Central Indiana exceed its fundraising goals.
This weekend, the charity was hoping to raise $415,000. They ultimately got more than $460,000.
Each year, WIBC helps fundraise for The Salvation Army by hosting the Radiothon, during which time you can donate to provide resources for Hoosiers in need, and learn more about the organization’s work.
Radio personalities including Pat Sullivan, Denny Smith, Terri Stacy, and Matt Bair spent a grand total of 36 hours broadcasting from Sullivan Hardware and Garden on North Keystone Avenue.
Major Rachel Stouder, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Central Indiana, said, “I spend most of the event saying ‘thank you’ to callers, to sponsors, to on-air hosts…to God… It’s truly an amazing event!”
Thank you to everyone who made the 2023 WIBC Radiothon possible. The station is now excitedly looking toward 2024.
