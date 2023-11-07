Elkhart SWAT Officer Wounded In Early Morning Shooting

ELKHART, Ind. — A SWAT officer was shot this morning in as police were trying to serve a warrant at a home in Elkhart overnight.
The incident began in the late hours Monday night when police went to a home along Franklin Street in the St. Joseph County city. As officers approached the home, they said someone inside started shooting at them.
One of the SWAT officers involved was wounded.
Police say the officers were treated and then released. After about three hours, police were able to detain someone who was inside the home, but did not say who that person was.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side
-
Kendall And Casey