Press Box At Frankfort High School Football Stadium Catches Fire

FRANKFORT, Ind. — No one was hurt when the press box at the Frankfort High School football stadium caught fire late Tuesday night.
Firefighters say they were able to quickly put the fire out, but when they arrived the press box was fully engulfed in flames. It’s not clear how the fire started just yet.
The press box was one of the oldest parts of the football stadium, affectionately known as “The Yard” to those who live in Frankfort.
The Hot Dogs finished their football season on October 20th.
