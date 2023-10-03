Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.

STATEWIDE — Wallethub.com recently released their list of best small cities in the United States. Indiana had three cities featured in the top five, and six in the top 30 of the list. The Hoosier state had the second most cities on the list, only sitting behind Massachusetts with seven.

Topping the list at #1 overall was Carmel. They ranked 4th overall in safety and also had high scores in affordability and education & health. #4 on the list went to Westfield and just behind them at #5 was Fishers. All three cities scored in the top 10 in terms of safety.

Wallethub took five different scoring criteria into account when forming the list including safety, quality of life, education & health, economic health, and affordability. Each category had several sub-factors influencing the score some of which included average commute time, high school graduation rate, population growth, and violent-crime rate. Small cities were defined as having a population between 25,000 and 100,000 people.

Expanding the list to the top 30 cities see Zionsville rank 16th, Noblesville was on the list at 22nd, and Brownsburg snuck in at 27th. Despite its lower placement, Zionsville did rank fourth overall in terms of affordability.

People can find the full list of rankings and all the factors that went into scoring here.