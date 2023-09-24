Three Weekend Shootings Leave 5 Injured and 1 Dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday night into Sunday morning police reported a total of six people shot in three separate shootings with one of the victims passing away.

The first occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Indy Southwest side. Officers arrived at a home on Maywood Road to find two men had been shot. One was transported to the hospital in critical condition, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting was reported 15 minutes later, on Keystone Ave. just east of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Police arrived to find two victims; both were in stable condition. As of now no arrests have been made in either of Saturday’s shootings.

On Sunday around 2 a.m. shots were reported just south of Monument Circle on Meridian St. The incident took place in an area that was surrounded by several bars and restaurants. Police would find two victims in critical condition. Four people were detained at the scene though their relation to the shooting is unknown.

This follows Friday’s police-involved shooting where officers responded to report of an armed robber on Shelby St. just outside of Lucas Oil Stadium. Officers were fired upon by a passenger in a car trying to leave the scene, prompting them to fire back. They struck both the driver and passenger, who were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the suspects, a man, has since died from his injuries. The other suspect, a woman, remains in critical condition.