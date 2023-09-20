Listen Live
Local News

IMPD: Woman Charged with Stabbing Baby Girl

The suspect is identified as 32-year-old Sharon Key.

Published on September 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Baby stabber

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been charged with stabbing an infant girl. Cops say it happened at a Days Inn on the city’s northeast side.

 

The suspect is identified as 32-year-old Sharon Key.

 

Officers were sent to the Days Inn on Craig Street near 82nd Street and I-69 just before 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a baby girl with stab wounds in one of the rooms.

 

Related Stories

“A lot of our officers, paramedics, fire, they have children who are infants,” said IMPD officer Michael Young. “So you can imagine when they arrive, what our officers go through, paramedics, fire, what they go through on a day-in day-out basis. I can’t speak to the work these officers and firemen do every single day.”

 

The girl was taken to The Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition. Key is charged with felony criminal recklessness.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close