IMPD: Woman Charged with Stabbing Baby Girl

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been charged with stabbing an infant girl. Cops say it happened at a Days Inn on the city’s northeast side.

The suspect is identified as 32-year-old Sharon Key.

Officers were sent to the Days Inn on Craig Street near 82nd Street and I-69 just before 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a baby girl with stab wounds in one of the rooms.

“A lot of our officers, paramedics, fire, they have children who are infants,” said IMPD officer Michael Young. “So you can imagine when they arrive, what our officers go through, paramedics, fire, what they go through on a day-in day-out basis. I can’t speak to the work these officers and firemen do every single day.”

The girl was taken to The Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition. Key is charged with felony criminal recklessness.