Antawin Williams Convicted in 2021 Indianapolis Shooting

Williams will be sentenced Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

Published on September 19, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors say Antawin Williams has been convicted in the 2021 shooting death of his roommate.

 

Witness interviews indicate that Williams stayed with George Oakley at a home on the city’s Eastside. The men argued when Williams came upstairs and shot and killed Oakley.

 

Officers interviewed witnesses at the scene, who identified the suspect as Antawin Williams and disclosed that he was a relative.

 

Williams has been found guilty of Murder, Resisting Law Enforcement (Level A Misdemeanor), and Carrying a Handgun Without a License (Level A Misdemeanor).

 

 

Williams will be sentenced Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

Local News - Crime

