September is Responsible Gaming Education Month

STATEWIDE–The Hoosier Lottery says September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. If you like to buy lottery tickets and gamble every now and then, they are urging you keep your play positive.

“Know the game, set your limit, have fun, stay within it. That’s what our games are for, simply for fun and entertainment,” said Sarah Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery.

Taylor says they are reminding you to understand gaming literacy. That means you should know the game and its rules before you play it and spend your hard-earned money.

“Our employees receive training year-round, but as some extra training this month, we had a lunch and learn with world-renowned researcher Mark Griffiths. Dr. Griffiths is a Distinguished Professor of Behavioral Addiction at Nottingham Trent University in the U.K. and spoke about responsible game design,” said Taylor.

He is best recognized for his work on gambling and game addiction where he explores how people from different ages are drawn to gambling. For example, he has reported that demo versions and online “skill schools” where players gamble with points rather than money appeal more to teenagers than adults. Griffiths has also won 15 awards for his research.

On their website, they have free online resources like a Track Your Play Calculator, which helps you track your spending. There’s also a Positive Play Quiz. In that quiz, you answer its questions and the Hoosier Lottery tells you if you’re practicing positive play or not.

There’s also a promotion going on.

“We have people watch a video called Tips for Winners if they are 18 and older. We’ll give away one of our prize packs valued at $200,” said Taylor.

Research by NoDepositRewards said that Indiana is one of the top 10 states for sports betting in the United States so far this year. While the Hoosier Lottery doesn’t oversee sports betting, they say they always keep an eye on all gaming.

“For more than 30 years, the Hoosier Lottery has been committed to responsible gaming and promoting a positive playing experience. We urge our players to keep play positive by making sure they play for the fun and entertainment of our games, understand the odds and ensure that their personal budget can support their level of play,” said Taylor.

You can listen to the full interview with Taylor below.