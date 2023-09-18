Hoosier Football Coach Gets His Team Ready for Akron

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana University football team is trying to clean up some of its mistakes as they get ready to face Akron this Saturday.

The Hoosiers are coming off a 21-14 loss to Louisville on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indiana had just 58 rushing yards in the loss.

“The offensive line wasn’t consistent enough in our execution, so we’re going to continue to focus on that without question. We did a pretty good job protecting our quarterback (Tayven Jackson), so we’re making progress,” said Indiana football coach Tom Allen at a Monday news conference.

Tayven Jackson, a graduate of Center Grove High School, got his first chance to be the full-time starter at quarterback for Indiana Saturday. He threw of 299 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

“I just love the fact that he makes plays. He’s able to create, extend plays, and keep his eyes downfield to find receivers. You can’t teach that,” said Allen.

Allen says Jackson has done a great job building trust with his teammates. Louisville also gained 184 yards rushing. They were able to run the clock out late in the fourth quarter after stopping Indiana at the goal line.

“We’ve gotta stop the run. We didn’t do that effectively enough. Several of those were quarterback scrambles, which have to be eliminated. We’ve gotta tighten up and just do some things better,” said Allen.

Indiana is 1-2. They’ll face the 1-2 Akron Zips Saturday night at 7:30. Akron lost to Kentucky on Saturday 35-3.