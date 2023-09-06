Police: Columbus Man Violates Protective Order, Crashes into Police Cruisers

COLUMBUS, Ind.–There was a police chase in Columbus Wednesday morning and one man was arrested.

The Columbus Police Department says they arrested 42-year-old Randall Brown who violated a protective order. They say they tried to stop Brown, but he wouldn’t cooperate.

“They observed Brown operating a truck. One of our officers did recognize Brown. He attempted to stop him near Columbus City Hall,” said Matt Harris, lieutenant with the Columbus Police Department.

Harris says Brown kept on driving north into an alley before turning on to Third Street.

“That’s a one-way street. He then attempted to turn his truck around and do a U-turn. A short time later, he was going the wrong way for a short distance. He struck another pickup truck nearby,” said Harris.

Harris says Brown eventually backed into and damaged two Columbus Police Department patrol vehicles. There was also a short standoff too where Brown refused to come out of the truck.

“After he backed into our patrol vehicles, our officers did have their weapons drawn during the standoff. Then he was taken into custody without further incident,” said Harris.

Brown has been charged with invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

You can listen to the full interview with Harris below.