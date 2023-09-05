Police: Violence at Beech Grove Greatimes Family Fun Park Was Over a Woman

BEECH GROVE, IND — On Labor Day, violence broke out at Greatimes Family Fun Park due to an argument over a woman, according to police. Cops say the incident started when one man said derogatory things about another man’s girlfriend, which led to a man being stabbed in the face and multiple shots being fired outside the park.

“It was an apparent argument that ended in extreme violence,” said Beech Grove Deputy Police Chief Tom Hurrle.

Police say the man who was stabbed drove away from the park and drove himself to Community Hospital East.

“They attempted to stop the vehicle,” said Hurrle. “But, it wouldn’t pull over, and it ended up in the parking lot of Community East. A male exited the vehicle with an apparent stab wound to the face.”

Hurrle said the unidentified man was escorted into the hospital for treatment while detectives worked the crime scene. He said several rounds were fired with innocent bystanders in the parking lot.

“Firing the firearm is reckless in and of itself, but it’s even more reckless when you have that many uninvolved people out there as well,” added Hurrle.

Police expect arrests as the investigation continues, but none have been made yet.