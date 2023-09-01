Former Plainfield Officer Charged With Misconduct

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A former Plainfield Police officer has been charged with multiple crimes, including official misconduct.

ISP began investigating Officer Valentin Khazin on June 24th. He has been charged with official misconduct and false informing.

State Police say he tried to get a citizen to make “false accusations against another police officer,” though they did not provide additional details.

According to the New York Daily News, Khazin also found himself at odds with another department in 2017.

Apparently, he claimed he would not participate in the harassment of a black officer during his time with the New York Police Department, so he lost overtime, had to work more holidays, was under “constant scrutiny,” and more.

Many of the cases Khazin worked during his time with the Plainfield Police Department are now under review. He has resigned from the department.