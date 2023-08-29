Listen Live
Purdue Research Team Using “Mini-Brain” to Find Link Between Concussions and Alzheimer’s

Published on August 29, 2023

WEST LAFAYETTE — A research team at Purdue University has constructed a “mini-brain” that can be used to study the link between concussions and Alzheimer’s disease. The mini-brain is actually a computer chip that has been surrounded by clusters of neurons from embryonic mice.

The neurons were then subjected to impacts up to 200 g-force, which is the higher end of what football player may receive in a single hit. G-Force is the result of an object experiencing acceleration coming from the opposite direction it is traveling in.

Riyi Shi traces the link between concussion and Alzheimer’s disease.

Source: Purdue University photo / Charles Jischke

The study published by lead researcher Doctor Riyi Shi, a member of Purdue’s College of Veterinary Medicine, found that trauma sustained from these impacts lead to a surge in acrolein production. Acrolein is a molecule associated with neurodegenerative disease. It also produces “misfolded clumps” of the amyloid beta 42 (AB42) protein, which is often found in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

The mini-brain device also has the ability to test therapeutics. Shi’s research team also found that the drug hydralazine can help to reduce the amount of acrolein and AB42 produced after a hit. As studies move forward Shi hopes to add features to the chip like being able to check levels of acrolein released after a blow without having to remove neurons from the chamber.

