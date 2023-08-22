MMA Fighter Cat Zingano Awards Indianapolis Resident $10,000 Scholarship

INDIANAPOLIS — Bellator Mixed Martial Arts Fighter Cat Zingano recently awarded a $10,000 scholarship to Anna Wiggins, an Indianapolis area student.

The “Overcoming Loss” scholarship was established in 2021 to support students who have fought with personal loss early in their life.

Wiggins lost her family including a sister, brother, mother, and father by the age of five in the Democratic Republic of Congo. She was an orphan there until being adopted by a family in the United States.

Wiggins intends to use the scholarship to attend Howard University and study criminology. Afterwards she plans to attend law school.

Zingano experienced loss early in her life as well. Her mother passed from brain cancer in 2005 while Zingano was in college. This, paired with her husband taking his own life in 2014, served as the inspiration for establishing the scholarship.

Zingano currently fights for Bellator as a Featherweight. She will be facing the Bellator Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg at Bellator 300 in October.