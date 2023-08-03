Listen Live
Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” Coming to Indianapolis

Published on August 3, 2023

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Santa Clara, CA

Source: Jeff Kravitz/TAS23 / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” will feature a performance at Lucas Oil Stadium November 1-3, 2024. This decision was made due to the high demand from fans for more concerts.

The singer-songwriter is currently in Los Angeles for what was planned to be the final leg of her US tour. Now, she has now announced that she will be adding more dates in North America next year.

Singer Gracie Abrams will return as the supporting act. Swift is also set to perform in Miami, New Orleans, and Toronto in 2024.

You can currently “register” for tickets through Swift’s website. Registering will give you a better chance of actually purchasing tickets when they become available next week.

Ticketmaster has previously struggled with the demand for the musician’s concerts, and fans are hoping for a smoother process this time around.

At the Eras Tour, you can see Swift perform songs from all of her albums, including her two most recent efforts, “Midnights” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

