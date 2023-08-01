IMPD: Man Involved in Bike Accident Dies

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — The bicyclist who was struck by an IMPD car has died from his injuries. He has been identified as 34-year-old Joseph Stiger.
The incident occurred on Monday afternoon. IMPD says the officer was responding to a domestic disturbance run with a possible home invasion. He had activated his emergency lights and sirens. He was approaching N. LaSalle Street when a vehicle in front of the officer attempted to start a left-hand turn as the officer passed him on the left.
The bicyclist was reported to be in critical condition. Early Tuesday, authorities announced that he died of his injuries.
-
Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
Indiana was Voted the 7th Worst State to Live in America
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis
-
Shreve heading down Lubbers Lane
-
Fox Executives are Concerned Over Post-Tucker Carlson Ratings
-
NWS: Dangerous Temperatures Ahead for Indiana