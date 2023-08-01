Police: Johnson Co. Deputy Dies at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy was found dead at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Tuesday morning.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I announce the unexpected death of one of our basic recruits, Timothy Guyer,” says Tim Horty, Executive Director at the Academy.

Indiana State Police detectives say Guyer did not answer his breakfast call this morning. When staff went to his dorm room, he was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

“At this point, very preliminarily, it appears this was a medical condition that led to this untimely death,” says Sergeant John Perrine, “no foul play is suspected.”

Director Horty says grief counselors are at the Academy to help Guyer’s fellow recruits deal with the loss.

He was supposed to graduate in two weeks from the academy.

You can hear part of the press conference from the academy Tuesday morning below: