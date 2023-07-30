Listen Live
Local News

Large Police Investigation in Muncie

Published on July 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

MUNCIE, Ind. — A large police investigation is currently underway in Muncie, at the time of this writing.

Social media posts, along with a report from our newsgathering partners at WISH-TV, say some sort of disturbance happened at South Hackley Street and East Willard Street around 1 o’clock Sunday morning.

Video on social media shows there was a large block party at that intersection, with several more posts indicating a shooting took place. That has not been confirmed by police sources, although numerous police cars and SWAT team units are in the area.

This story will be updated as more information is made available. If you have any information, please contact the Muncie Police Department.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Neutral/Nothing Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close