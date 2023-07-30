Large Police Investigation in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A large police investigation is currently underway in Muncie, at the time of this writing.

Social media posts, along with a report from our newsgathering partners at WISH-TV, say some sort of disturbance happened at South Hackley Street and East Willard Street around 1 o’clock Sunday morning.

Video on social media shows there was a large block party at that intersection, with several more posts indicating a shooting took place. That has not been confirmed by police sources, although numerous police cars and SWAT team units are in the area.

This story will be updated as more information is made available. If you have any information, please contact the Muncie Police Department.