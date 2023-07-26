Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Played Dirty

Hunter Biden’s legal team tried to pull a fast one on Tuesday before his trial in Delaware is set to start today.

The drama began in the morning when the House Ways and Means Committee filed an amicus brief to Delaware US District Judge Maryellen Noreika arguing that Hunter had benefited from “political interference which calls into question the propriety of the investigation” into alleged crimes including money laundering, felony tax evasion and failure to register as a foreign agent.

The filing included statements from two IRS whistleblowers. What happened later in the day was written down in a letter from Theodore Kittila, the committee’s top lawyer.

“[A]t approximately 1:30 p.m., we received word that our filing was removed from the docket,” Kittila said. “We promptly contacted the Clerk’s office, and we were advised that someone contacted the Court representing that they worked with my office [emphasis original] and that they were asking the Court to remove this from the docket. We immediately advised that this was inaccurate. The Clerk’s Office responded that we would need to re-file. We have done so now.”

Hunter’s legal team tried to deceive the court to have important evidence removed. The IRS whistleblowers’ statements were part of the filing.

Actions like this, committed by the Biden crime family continues to prove why they need to be investigated.

