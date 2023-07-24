Governor Holcomb Guarded About Supporting Gubernatorial Candidate

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb of Indiana will hold off on publicly endorsing any candidate to take over his position when he steps down in 2024.

Last week, Holcomb addressed reporters outside the newly constructed Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion. During the press conference, Holcomb was questioned about Republican Curtis Hill, the former Indiana Attorney General, who recently announced his 2024 primary bid to succeed the outgoing governor.

“I’m going to wait and inspect like every other Hoosier voter should do, what people’s plans are, what the substance is behind it,” said Holcomb. “Not just to carry on a legacy, but to improve on what we leave. There will be plenty of time for that because right now, the candidates are understandably out there introducing themselves.”

Several years back, Governor Holcomb supported four women who accused then-Attorney General Hill of sexual harassment and urged him to resign.

“At the time, I said that if someone in my office with those accusations were to be true, they would have to step down, and so I remain consistent with that, he said. “That would apply to anyone per my office policy. So, my position remains the same. I am going to wait and inspect.”

Holcomb declined to endorse Brad Chambers, former Secretary of Commerce of Indiana, who recently announced his resignation.

“I’m turning my cards face up,” Holcomb added. “I’m waiting to inspect the candidate’s plans to take this state to a better place. I don’t know what I don’t know.”