Colts Introduce New “Indiana Nights” Alternate Uniforms

INDIANAPOLIS— The Indianapolis Colts unveiled their new “Indiana Nights” alternate uniform for 2023 Thursday morning.

The team says it was inspired by the “blue and black of the Indiana night skies.” It features a black helmet design and what the team calls a “first-of-its-kind blue heathered jersey.”

The team will first wear the alternate uniforms at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sun., Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Browns. They also will wear the uniform for select games in future seasons.

You can also enter a contest at Colts.com/IndianaNights to win two tickets and sideline passes to the Oct. 22 game, as well as an Indiana Nights jersey and helmet personalized by Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay.