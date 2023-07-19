Suspect Charged with Killing State Trooper Aaron Smith Requests Change of Venue

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.–The defendant accused in the death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith wants to move his upcoming trial.
On Tuesday, attorneys for 18-year-old Eddie Jones filed a motion seeking relocation of the trial from Hendricks County or the selection of a jury from another county. They argue that the public has been hostile towards Jones and fear for his safety.
The judge has not issued a decision yet.
In addition to murder, Jones is charged with auto theft and resisting law enforcement.
Jones is supposed to appear in court for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Aug. 21 in Hendricks Circuit Court in Danville.
Police say Jones drove a stolen SUV which collided with Trooper Smith while he was attempting deploy stop sticks on Ronald Reagan Parkway.
