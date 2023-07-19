Listen Live
Suspect Charged with Killing State Trooper Aaron Smith Requests Change of Venue

Published on July 19, 2023

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.–The defendant accused in the death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith wants to move his upcoming trial.

On Tuesday, attorneys for 18-year-old Eddie Jones filed a motion seeking relocation of the trial from Hendricks County or the selection of a jury from another county. They argue that the public has been hostile towards Jones and fear for his safety.

The judge has not issued a decision yet.

In addition to murder, Jones is charged with auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

Jones is supposed to appear in court for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Aug. 21 in Hendricks Circuit Court in Danville.

Police say Jones drove a stolen SUV which collided with Trooper Smith while he was attempting deploy stop sticks on Ronald Reagan Parkway.

